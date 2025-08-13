Left Menu

France’s Acknowledgment: The Unveiled History of Its Repressive Past in Cameroon

French President Emmanuel Macron officially recognized France's role in the repressive violence in Cameroon during its fight for independence. This comes after a historian commission's report exposed France's actions, including forced displacements and support for brutal militias. Macron's acknowledgment, however, stops short of an official apology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 13-08-2025 02:51 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 02:51 IST
France’s Acknowledgment: The Unveiled History of Its Repressive Past in Cameroon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Senegal

In a historic acknowledgment, French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed France's repressive tactics during Cameroon's independence struggle. The movement spanned from 1945 to 1971 and included forced displacements and brutal militia support.

This recognition follows a revealing report from a French-Cameroonian commission, established by Macron, which inquired into France's colonial activities in Cameroon. The report detailed France's deadly military operations and violence post-independence.

This declaration aligns with Macron's previous efforts to confront France's colonial legacies, yet falls short of an official apology, especially in light of similar controversies in Africa. The issue of France's past actions remains sensitive internationally, particularly in its former colonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025