France’s Acknowledgment: The Unveiled History of Its Repressive Past in Cameroon

In a historic acknowledgment, French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed France's repressive tactics during Cameroon's independence struggle. The movement spanned from 1945 to 1971 and included forced displacements and brutal militia support.

This recognition follows a revealing report from a French-Cameroonian commission, established by Macron, which inquired into France's colonial activities in Cameroon. The report detailed France's deadly military operations and violence post-independence.

This declaration aligns with Macron's previous efforts to confront France's colonial legacies, yet falls short of an official apology, especially in light of similar controversies in Africa. The issue of France's past actions remains sensitive internationally, particularly in its former colonies.

