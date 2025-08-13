Brutal Assault on Elderly Sikh Man Sparks Outcry in Los Angeles
An elderly Sikh man, Harpal Singh, suffered severe injuries in a brutal attack by an 'unhoused' man in Los Angeles. Arrested suspect, Bo Richard Vitagliano, has been charged with assault, though not as a hate crime. The Sikh community demands clarity on the crime's motivation.
An elderly Sikh man has been critically injured after a violent attack in Los Angeles, leading to the arrest of the suspect, authorities said Tuesday. Harpal Singh, 70, was attacked by Bo Richard Vitagliano, 44, while on his daily walk near the Sikh Gurdwara of Los Angeles.
Vitagliano faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, with bail set at USD 1.1 million. Despite the brutal nature of the attack, police are not classifying it as a hate crime. Singh remains in critical condition with a fractured skull and potential brain trauma.
The Sikh Coalition has expressed concern over the classification, stating it's "impossible to rule out" hate as a motive without a full police interview with Singh. The LAPD continues investigations, assuring the Sikh community of enhanced local patrols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
