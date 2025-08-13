Land Dispute Sparks Legal Action Against Union Minister and Associates in Uttar Pradesh
A court in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district has ordered police to file an FIR against Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh and associates over a land dispute. The case alleges fraudulent transfer of land originally owned by Ajay Singh's wife. Despite earlier investigations, the matter remains contentious, with allegations of harassment and legal maneuvering by the accused.
In a significant legal development, a Gonda district court in Uttar Pradesh has mandated the local police to lodge an FIR against Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh and his representative, Rajesh Singh, among others. The order pertains to a contentious land dispute case that has raised serious allegations of fraud.
The directive was issued by Special Judge Apeksha Singh, following a petition by Ajay Singh. He alleged that land owned by his wife was illicitly transferred, influenced by deceitful manipulation, involving a fake backdated sale deed. An initial inquiry confirmed these allegations, prompting a new investigation.
The dispute's complexity deepens with claims of harassment. Ajay Singh contends that false charges were filed against him and his wife, allegedly backed by political influence. Despite ongoing threats, Singh has continued his legal battle, leading to heightened tensions involving prominent political figures.
