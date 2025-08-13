Pakistan-US Strengthen Anti-Terrorism Partnership Amid Rising Threats
Pakistan and the US have bolstered bilateral efforts to combat key militant organizations, including the Balochistan Liberation Army, ISIS-Khorasan, and the Taliban. The recent counterterrorism dialogue in Islamabad emphasized strengthening institutional frameworks and harnessing emerging technologies to effectively respond to terrorist threats.
In a significant move to counter growing terrorist threats, Pakistan and the United States have reinforced their bilateral cooperation targeting key militant groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army, ISIS-Khorasan, and the Taliban. This accord was reached during a pivotal counterterrorism dialogue held in Islamabad on Tuesday.
The meeting, co-chaired by Nabeel Munir from Pakistan and Gregory D. LoGerfo from the US, underscored a mutual dedication to tackling terrorism in all its manifestations. Both sides highlighted the need for sustained and structured engagement as a vital component of their efforts.
Furthermore, the two countries plan to expand collaboration in multilateral settings, like the United Nations, to develop solutions for emerging threats. The US recognized Pakistan's efforts in curbing terrorist activities, while both nations aimed to build stronger frameworks to counter the abuse of emerging technologies by terrorist entities.
