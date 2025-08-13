Supreme Court Overturns Sushil Kumar's Bail in Wrestler's Murder Case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the Delhi High Court's decision to grant bail to Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in the murder case of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar. The court's decision comes as a setback for Kumar, who is accused of fatally assaulting Dhankar during a brutal incident at Chhatrasal Stadium in May 2021.

A bench comprising justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra set aside the March 4 order, stressing the severity of the charges against Kumar. The top court ordered Kumar to surrender within a week, intensifying the ongoing legal battle in the high-profile case.

The move followed an appeal filed by Ashok Dhankar, Sagar Dhankar's father, challenging Kumar's bail. Kumar, along with others, is accused of assaulting Dhankar over an alleged property dispute, resulting in Dhankar's death and injuries to two of his friends. The trial has seen serious charges framed, including murder and rioting.

(With inputs from agencies.)