Delhi Court Acquits AAP MP Swati Maliwal in Identity Disclosure Case

A Delhi court has acquitted AAP MP Swati Maliwal, who was accused of allegedly disclosing the identity of a 14-year-old rape victim in 2016. The victim later succumbed to injuries sustained during the attack.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal acquitted Maliwal. A detailed order from the court is still awaited, providing further insights into the acquittal.

This case dates back to when Maliwal was the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women. She reportedly circulated a notice naming the victim, violating the Juvenile Justice Act which mandates the protection of minor victims' identities in sexual offence cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)