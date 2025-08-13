Left Menu

Delhi Court Acquits AAP MP Swati Maliwal in Identity Disclosure Case

A Delhi court has acquitted AAP MP Swati Maliwal of charges related to the alleged disclosure of a rape victim's identity. The victim, a 14-year-old girl, succumbed to injuries after an assault. Maliwal was booked in 2016 for supposedly violating the Juvenile Justice Act by disclosing the victim's identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 13:17 IST
Delhi Court Acquits AAP MP Swati Maliwal in Identity Disclosure Case
Swati Maliwal
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has acquitted AAP MP Swati Maliwal, who was accused of allegedly disclosing the identity of a 14-year-old rape victim in 2016. The victim later succumbed to injuries sustained during the attack.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal acquitted Maliwal. A detailed order from the court is still awaited, providing further insights into the acquittal.

This case dates back to when Maliwal was the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women. She reportedly circulated a notice naming the victim, violating the Juvenile Justice Act which mandates the protection of minor victims' identities in sexual offence cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025