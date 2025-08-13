Tragedy in the Line of Duty: Constable Swept Away

A tragic incident occurred as Constable Monu Kumar was swept away by strong currents and found dead in an overflowing drain. Kumar, from the Dilari police station, met his untimely fate while warning fishermen near the Ram Ganga river.

The unfortunate event unfolded on Tuesday evening when Kumar slipped and was carried away by the forceful waters. Rescue operations were immediately launched after police received word of the incident, but unfortunately, efforts to save him proved unsuccessful.

Constable Kumar, aged 32 and a resident of Ghaziabad, was recently posted at Dilari. Superintendent of Police Kunwar Akash Singh confirmed that Kumar's body was recovered the following day and sent for post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)