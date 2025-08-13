Left Menu

Tragedy in the Line of Duty: Constable Swept Away

Constable Monu Kumar, 32, from Dilari police station succumbed to a tragic accident after being swept away by strong currents while warning fishermen near the Ram Ganga river. Despite extensive rescue efforts, his body was recovered from an overflowing drain. Kumar hailed from Ghaziabad and was recently stationed in Dilari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 13-08-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 13:25 IST
Tragedy in the Line of Duty: Constable Swept Away
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred as Constable Monu Kumar was swept away by strong currents and found dead in an overflowing drain. Kumar, from the Dilari police station, met his untimely fate while warning fishermen near the Ram Ganga river.

The unfortunate event unfolded on Tuesday evening when Kumar slipped and was carried away by the forceful waters. Rescue operations were immediately launched after police received word of the incident, but unfortunately, efforts to save him proved unsuccessful.

Constable Kumar, aged 32 and a resident of Ghaziabad, was recently posted at Dilari. Superintendent of Police Kunwar Akash Singh confirmed that Kumar's body was recovered the following day and sent for post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025