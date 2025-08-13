Nigeria's Air Offensive Strikes Insurgent Stronghold in Borno

Nigeria's military has achieved a breakthrough in counterinsurgency efforts in Borno State, eliminating 592 militia members in eight months. Chief of Air Staff Hasan Abubakar revealed that the air force's strategic use of air strikes has produced notable operational gains, surpassing those recorded in 2024.

The comprehensive offensive involved destroying over 200 technical vehicles and 166 logistics hubs, primarily targeting factions of Boko Haram and ISWAP. These groups have severely impacted the region, causing significant civilian casualties and displacements. Despite the military's proclaimed achievements, experts like Confidence MacHarry remain skeptical, citing ongoing militant successes.

Air operations were concentrated in critical regions such as Gonori, Rann, and Dikwa, bolstered by precision-capable aircraft. A new Mi-35 gunship will enhance ground force support as air strikes continue. This week, the military extended operations to Zamfara, northwest Nigeria, disrupting a planned gang attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)