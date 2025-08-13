Left Menu

Nigeria's Air Offensive Strikes Insurgent Stronghold in Borno

In an intensifying campaign, Nigeria's military has killed 592 armed militia in Borno over eight months, with its air force significantly enhancing operational outcomes compared to 2024. The offensive, targeting Boko Haram and ISWAP factions, has destroyed logistics hubs and technical vehicles, though independent verification remains challenging.

  Nigeria

Nigeria's military has achieved a breakthrough in counterinsurgency efforts in Borno State, eliminating 592 militia members in eight months. Chief of Air Staff Hasan Abubakar revealed that the air force's strategic use of air strikes has produced notable operational gains, surpassing those recorded in 2024.

The comprehensive offensive involved destroying over 200 technical vehicles and 166 logistics hubs, primarily targeting factions of Boko Haram and ISWAP. These groups have severely impacted the region, causing significant civilian casualties and displacements. Despite the military's proclaimed achievements, experts like Confidence MacHarry remain skeptical, citing ongoing militant successes.

Air operations were concentrated in critical regions such as Gonori, Rann, and Dikwa, bolstered by precision-capable aircraft. A new Mi-35 gunship will enhance ground force support as air strikes continue. This week, the military extended operations to Zamfara, northwest Nigeria, disrupting a planned gang attack.

