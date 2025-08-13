Deceptive Distinctions: Man Impersonates Delhi Police Officer for Two Years

Lakhpat Singh Negi, aged 36, was taken into custody after spending two years impersonating a Delhi Police sub-inspector in a bid to gain respect and financial benefits. Officials at the Maurya Enclave police station arrested Negi after he was found suspiciously seated in a car in Pitampura.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh, Negi avoided disclosing his identity when questioned and falsely claimed to be posted at the cyber police station in Dwarka. Verification efforts exposed discrepancies in his alleged credentials, prompting further investigation.

A thorough search of Negi's vehicle uncovered fake identity cards, police uniforms, and various police-related paraphernalia. Despite a lack of prior criminal records, evidence suggested Negi used his fake identity in official interactions, bolstering his disguise to appear as a legitimate officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)