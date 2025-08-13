Delhi Police Nab Trio in Gokalpuri Robbery Case
The Delhi Police arrested three suspects, including a woman, for allegedly robbing a man near the Gokalpuri flyover in northeast Delhi. The incident took place around 4 am, and the police successfully apprehended the suspects following a confession by one of the culprits.
- Country:
- India
In a swift response, the Delhi Police have apprehended three individuals involved in a robbery near the Gokalpuri flyover in northeast Delhi. The suspects include a woman, and the trio allegedly robbed a man, Sarbjeet, of cash and vital documents.
The incident unfolded in the early hours when a local police patrol noticed a disturbance near the flyover. Sarbjeet, a resident of Kaithal, Haryana, managed to catch one of the robbers and raised the alarm for police assistance.
Following his confession, police swiftly carried out a raid, resulting in the arrest of the other two members of the gang. The investigation into the matter continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dramatic Police Encounter in Meerut: Two Notorious Criminals Arrested
Arrest in Koraput: Disturbing Allegations Unveiled
AIIMS Bhubaneswar Nursing Officer Arrest Sparks Outcry
Tensions Rise: Sri Lankan Navy Arrests Five Rameswaram Fishermen
Delhi Police Arrest Duo in Multi-Crore Fake Government Scheme Scam