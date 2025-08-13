Inside Job: BHU Professor's Plot Unveiled

The intricate web behind last month's attack on Banaras Hindu University's Telugu department head Prof. CS Ramachandra Murthy has been unraveled by Uttar Pradesh Police. Investigations reveal a sinister plot spearheaded by a professor from the same department, enlisting the services of a contract killer.

The breakthrough came with the apprehension of Ganesh Pasi, a known contract killer from Prayagraj. He was captured in Varanasi's Lanka area after a standoff that ended with him being shot in the leg as he attempted to escape.

Police reports indicate that Pasi was employed by a former research scholar at the behest of a professor, targeting Murthy, resulting in brutal injuries. During the arrest, authorities also recovered a country-made pistol from the accused.

