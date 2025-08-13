Left Menu

Inside Job: BHU Professor's Plot Unveiled

Uttar Pradesh Police disclosed that last month's attack on a Banaras Hindu University professor was orchestrated by a departmental colleague. The main accused, contract killer Ganesh Pasi, was arrested after police cornered him in Varanasi. The incident involved a conspiracy with a former research scholar.

Varanasi | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:52 IST
The intricate web behind last month's attack on Banaras Hindu University's Telugu department head Prof. CS Ramachandra Murthy has been unraveled by Uttar Pradesh Police. Investigations reveal a sinister plot spearheaded by a professor from the same department, enlisting the services of a contract killer.

The breakthrough came with the apprehension of Ganesh Pasi, a known contract killer from Prayagraj. He was captured in Varanasi's Lanka area after a standoff that ended with him being shot in the leg as he attempted to escape.

Police reports indicate that Pasi was employed by a former research scholar at the behest of a professor, targeting Murthy, resulting in brutal injuries. During the arrest, authorities also recovered a country-made pistol from the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

