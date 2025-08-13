Left Menu

Sikh Leader Condemns Attack in Los Angeles, Calls for Action

Akal Takht's officiating jathedar, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, condemns the assault on elderly Sikh Harpal Singh in Los Angeles. The 70-year-old man was attacked by Bo Richard Vitagliano, suffering severe injuries. Gargaj demands strict punishment and recognition of the act as a hate crime, urging Sikhs worldwide to raise awareness and demand security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Akal Takht's officiating jathedar, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, has strongly condemned the violent attack on an elderly Sikh in Los Angeles, urging for urgent remedial action.

Harpal Singh, aged 70, was brutally assaulted by an individual identified as Bo Richard Vitagliano. Singh suffered a skull fracture and potential brain trauma during the August 4 incident.

The jathedar called for the Los Angeles authorities to ensure that the assailant faces stringent punishment and for Sikhs to promote awareness of their identity to curb similar incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

