Tensions High as Chinese Fighter Intercepts Philippine Plane Over Scarborough Shoal
A Chinese jet fighter intercepted a Philippine Coast Guard plane over the disputed Scarborough Shoal as tensions rise in the South China Sea. This follows a recent collision between Chinese vessels in the area. The incident underscores ongoing territorial disputes involving China, the Philippines, and the United States.
A Chinese jet fighter recently intercepted a Philippine aircraft carrying journalists over the contested Scarborough Shoal, heightening tensions in the South China Sea. The encounter, lasting 20 minutes, saw the Chinese fighter maneuver dangerously close to the Philippine Coast Guard plane.
The incident comes on the heels of a collision between two Chinese vessels in the same area, reportedly involving attempts to block a Philippine supply mission. Meanwhile, U.S. warships were spotted nearby, leading to further friction between Beijing and Washington over freedom of navigation operations.
The Scarborough Shoal, located within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, is strategically significant due to its rich fishing grounds. Despite a 2016 ruling invalidating China's claims, Beijing maintains a strong presence, complicating diplomatic relations with neighboring countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
