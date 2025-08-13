Left Menu

Janmashtami Returns: Kushinagar Police Revives Tradition After 31 Years

After a 31-year hiatus, police stations in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district will celebrate Janmashtami. The tradition was halted following a tragic encounter with dacoits in 1994 that left six officers dead. The resumption, initiated by SP Santosh Kumar Mishra, aims to honor the fallen and boost morale.

In a notable shift, police stations in Kushinagar district, Uttar Pradesh, are set to celebrate Janmashtami this Saturday, marking a return to tradition after 31 years. This decision breaks a long-standing cessation that followed a tragic incident in 1994.

The annual Janmashtami festival, which honors the birth of Lord Krishna, was halted in Kushinagar due to a deadly encounter with dacoits on August 30, 1994. This unfortunate event resulted in the loss of six police officers' lives, in the forests of Pachrukhia, under the Kubersthan police station's jurisdiction. At the time, Kushinagar, then known as Padrauna, was preparing for its inaugural Janmashtami celebrations.

Following the tragedy, the police force decided against continuing the festivities as a somber reminder of their loss. SP Santosh Kumar Mishra's recent initiative to resume the celebrations aims to pay tribute to the fallen officers while revitalizing tradition and morale within the police force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

