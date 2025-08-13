Teen's Tragic Triumph: From NEET Success to Alleged Honour Killing

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, an 18-year-old girl from Gujarat, who had successfully cleared the highly competitive National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), was allegedly killed by her own family in a suspected honour killing. The girl hailed from Banaskantha district and was reportedly murdered by her father and two uncles on June 24 over her relationship choices.

The victim had moved to Palanpur to prepare for the medical entrance exam and during her stay, entered a live-in relationship with Haresh Chaudhary. The local police confirmed her success in NEET, although her career aspirations remain unclear. The girl's tragic story came to light when Chaudhary filed a complaint against her family members.

According to the complaint, her father and uncle opposed her relationship and allegedly conspired to end her life, fearing she might elope again. Despite the police's efforts to uncover the truth, the girl's life was prematurely ended, overshadowing her academic achievement with a somber narrative of cultural conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)