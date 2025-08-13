Left Menu

Kerala Government Clarifies Stance on Press Freedom Amid Allegations

The Kerala Chief Minister's Office denies reports of restricting press freedom, stating no such actions were taken. The CMO calls for an inquiry into leaking a confidential letter related to the World Bank-funded 'Kera' project. The government emphasizes protecting press freedom while addressing misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Chief Minister's Office firmly dismissed allegations of attempts to curtail press freedom, labeling such claims as 'baseless.' According to the CMO, no restrictive measures against the press have been initiated by the state government.

An inquiry has been launched to investigate the leak of a confidential letter concerning the World Bank's financial assistance to Kerala's 'Kera' project, intended to support coconut farmers. Media reports suggested misallocation of the Rs 139.65 crore loan but the CMO underlined that any investigation aims to ensure accurate reporting, not target media professionals.

The CMO stressed the importance of addressing misinformation and reiterated its dedication to press freedom. While condemning what it describes as a 'fake news propaganda,' the government assured that media rights remain intact and vowed to maintain healthy relations with journalists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

