Police Nab Suspect in Chandigarh Club Blasts

Authorities have apprehended a man in connection with blasts at clubs in Chandigarh, owned by renowned rapper Badshah, as confirmed by police sources on Wednesday.

The incidents, which occurred on November 27 of last year in Chandigarh's Sector 26, sent shockwaves through the community.

The suspect, Deepak from Faridkot, Punjab, was detained in Delhi and is believed to have been in contact with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. Investigations suggest the attacks were orchestrated under Brar's direction. Police continue to interrogate Deepak as their probe deepens.

