TRAI Launches India’s First Property Rating Manual for Digital Connectivity

Marking a milestone in India’s digital infrastructure policy, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released the Manual for Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity, the country’s first standardised framework to assess how well buildings are equipped to deliver high-speed, reliable digital access.

With over 80% of mobile data consumed indoors, and 4G and 5G high-frequency signals often weakened by modern construction materials, the need for robust in-building networks has never been greater. The manual, developed under the Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024, offers a uniform methodology to evaluate, rate, and improve Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI) across residential, commercial, and institutional buildings.

Why In-Building Connectivity Matters

Digital connectivity has moved from being a convenience to a core public utility, alongside electricity and water. Weak indoor networks can severely limit remote work, online education, telemedicine, and essential digital services, affecting both consumer experience and productivity.

“In the 21st century, digital connectivity is not a luxury—it is essential infrastructure,” said Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, TRAI. “This framework is a decisive step towards making every building in India ready for the Digital India vision, enabling more citizens to participate fully in our connected economy and laying the foundation for inclusive national growth.”

Key Features of the Manual

The manual provides clear, transparent, and standardised criteria for evaluating the digital readiness of a property, empowering Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs), Property Managers (PMs), and Service Providers to plan, implement, and maintain future-ready connectivity solutions.

Core elements covered include:

Fibre readiness – assessing fibre-optic backbone availability in buildings.

In-building mobile coverage – measuring mobile signal strength and reach indoors.

Wi-Fi coverage – evaluating seamless and high-speed wireless connectivity.

Broadband speeds – ensuring stable, high-capacity internet connections.

Overall user experience – incorporating customer satisfaction and performance benchmarks.

The rating will help buyers, tenants, and businesses make informed decisions when choosing properties, and encourage real estate developers to integrate strong DCI during design and construction stages.

From Draft to Final Manual – A Collaborative Approach

The manual builds on TRAI’s Regulations notified on 25 October 2024, which established the legal foundation for property connectivity ratings. The Draft Manual, released on 13 May 2025, underwent public consultation, drawing feedback from 14 stakeholders, including:

Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)

Infrastructure Providers

Consumer Organisations

Prospective DCRAs

One consumer group also submitted counter-comments to further refine the proposals. Based on this feedback, TRAI enhanced definitions, assessment criteria, and implementation guidelines to ensure ratings are credible, consistent, and fair nationwide.

A detailed analysis of comments and counter-comments has been published on the TRAI website for transparency.

Enabling India’s Digital Future

By establishing a nationwide benchmark for in-building connectivity, TRAI aims to:

Raise consumer awareness about the importance of digital readiness in properties.

Encourage market competition among developers to offer better connectivity infrastructure.

Support Digital India goals by making reliable connectivity a standard, not a privilege.

Align India’s property standards with global best practices in digital infrastructure.

With rapid urbanisation and increasing dependence on digital services, the framework is expected to drive large-scale adoption of high-quality, future-proof connectivity solutions, benefiting citizens, enterprises, and the overall economy.