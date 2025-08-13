Left Menu

Maoist Militant Killed in West Singhbhum Firefight

A member of the banned CPI (Maoist) was killed during a gunfight with security forces in West Singhbhum. The encounter occurred during a search operation in Dugunia, Posaita, and Tumbagara. Authorities recovered a rifle, cartridges, and other items from the scene. The operation thwarted a potential attack planned for Independence Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:19 IST
Maoist Militant Killed in West Singhbhum Firefight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A member of the banned CPI (Maoist) was killed in a gunfight with security forces in West Singhbhum district, law enforcement reported.

The skirmish unfolded during a search operation conducted in Dugunia, Posaita, and Tumbagara areas near the Goilkera Police Station early Wednesday morning, as the rebels initiated the attack, officials stated.

Authorities recovered a rifle, cartridges, and other unspecified items from the location. Intelligence had indicated the presence of top Maoist leaders planning an attack coinciding with Independence Day, prompting the operation.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025