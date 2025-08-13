Maoist Militant Killed in West Singhbhum Firefight

A member of the banned CPI (Maoist) was killed in a gunfight with security forces in West Singhbhum district, law enforcement reported.

The skirmish unfolded during a search operation conducted in Dugunia, Posaita, and Tumbagara areas near the Goilkera Police Station early Wednesday morning, as the rebels initiated the attack, officials stated.

Authorities recovered a rifle, cartridges, and other unspecified items from the location. Intelligence had indicated the presence of top Maoist leaders planning an attack coinciding with Independence Day, prompting the operation.