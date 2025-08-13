Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Seeks Protection Amid Defamation Case Sparks

Rahul Gandhi has requested preventive protection from a court, citing potential harm from followers of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Nathuram Godse. Filed by Satyaki Savarkar, a defamation case is pending trial regarding remarks attributed to Gandhi about V D Savarkar. Gandhi also expressed concerns about political hostility.

Rahul Gandhi has approached a Pune court for preventive protection, expressing fears of potential harm from adherents of the ideologies associated with Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Nathuram Godse. This comes as he faces a defamation lawsuit filed by Satyaki Savarkar, the grand-nephew of Savarkar, over comments allegedly made by Gandhi.

The defamation case, yet to commence trial, stems from Rahul Gandhi's alleged remarks against V D Savarkar, a controversial figure known for his Hindutva advocacy. Gandhi's application highlights concerns over potential threats linked to the ideological associations of the complainant, particularly given the political climate.

In a bid to ensure the fairness of proceedings, Gandhi's legal team submitted the application citing historical instances of politically motivated violence. Meanwhile, Satyaki Savarkar has dismissed the plea as frivolous and unrelated to the actual case details, aiming to delay the trial.

