Facial Recognition Vans: A New Era in Crime Fighting Across the UK

The UK government has announced plans to deploy additional Live Facial Recognition (LFR) vans across city centers nationwide to locate and apprehend suspects involved in serious crimes.

Part of a broader Neighbourhood Policing Campaign, the initiative will equip officers with cutting-edge technologies, including 10 new LFR vans in various police forces. The deployment aims to enhance police enforcement and increase public safety, said Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as contactable officers are now available in every neighborhood throughout England and Wales.

LFR technology has already enabled successful arrests for crimes such as rape, domestic abuse, and robbery. The initiative also includes a public consultation to determine the ethical and legal frameworks governing facial recognition technology, ensuring transparency and public trust, according to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.