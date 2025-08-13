Deputy Minister Visits Germiston Home Affairs After Petrol Bomb Attack

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Njabulo Nzuza will today visit the Germiston Home Affairs office in Gauteng following a destructive fire earlier this week that has disrupted essential public services. The blaze broke out on Tuesday, with preliminary reports indicating that protesters threw a petrol bomb into the first floor of the two-storey building, severely damaging the premises.

Criminal Investigation Underway

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber confirmed via social media platform X that a criminal case has been opened. The department is working closely with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to ensure all evidence is provided, with the aim of securing swift arrests and convictions.

Schreiber stressed that acts of violence targeting state facilities not only hinder service delivery but also erode public trust in government institutions designed to serve communities.

Temporary Service Arrangements for the Public

To limit disruption to the public, the Department of Home Affairs has deployed mobile offices and implemented alternative service arrangements:

Smart ID Card and passport applications: Now processed at the Germiston Civic Service Centre car park.

Reprints of certificates: Available at any Home Affairs office in Gauteng.

Late Registration of Birth (LRB): Handled at Alberton and Boksburg Home Affairs offices.

Other services (including marriages): Available at alternative Home Affairs branches in the province.

Deputy Minister Nzuza is expected to visit these mobile units today to assess the level of service delivery and ensure that affected residents are receiving assistance promptly.

Government Condemns Violence and Vandalism

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) has strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a violation of democratic values and a costly blow to public infrastructure.

Acting GCIS Director-General Terry Vandayar said such incidents undermine the hard-won rights and freedoms of South Africans while placing an unnecessary financial burden on taxpayers, who will ultimately fund the repair and restoration of the damaged facility.

“While the Constitution guarantees the right to protest, it must be exercised in a peaceful and lawful manner that respects the rights of others and safeguards public property. Violence and destruction are not acceptable means of expressing grievances and will not be tolerated,” Vandayar stated.

Damage Assessment and Safety Measures

According to William Ntladi, spokesperson for the City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Service, the fire caused severe structural damage to the building. While no injuries were reported, the incident has rendered the office inoperable until repairs are completed.

Authorities are now focusing on identifying those responsible, securing alternative facilities for uninterrupted service delivery, and strengthening security measures to protect other Home Affairs offices from similar attacks.

This latest act of vandalism adds to growing concerns about the destruction of government infrastructure during protests, with officials warning that such actions ultimately delay service improvements and harm the very communities they claim to represent.