PRASA Launches Special Train Shuttle Services for 2025 Castle Lager Rugby Championship

PRASA will run a dedicated train shuttle service between Johannesburg Park Station and Ellis Park Station, making it easier for spectators connecting from the Gautrain or other transport modes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:12 IST
PRASA has advised commuters to arrive early at their departure stations to purchase train tickets, which are priced at R20. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has confirmed that it will operate special train shuttle services to help ease travel for fans attending the upcoming Castle Lager Rugby Championship 2025 matches in Johannesburg and Cape Town. These services are aimed at reducing road traffic congestion and ensuring a smoother, more enjoyable match-day experience.

Johannesburg: Ellis Park Stadium – 16 August 2025

The first leg of the championship takes place at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, 16 August 2025. PRASA will run a dedicated train shuttle service between Johannesburg Park Station and Ellis Park Station, making it easier for spectators connecting from the Gautrain or other transport modes.

The shuttle will operate from 11:00 am to 4:30 pm at 15-minute intervals, giving fans ample opportunity to reach the stadium ahead of kick-off. After the match, services will resume at 7:00 pm, with the last train departing Ellis Park Station at 8:45 pm to ensure passengers can connect with the final Gautrain departure at 9:15 pm.

Cape Town: DHL Stadium – 23 August 2025

For the second match at DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday, 23 August 2025, PRASA will operate additional trains along the Southern, Northern, and Cape Flats Lines to Cape Town Station.

These services will run every 30–40 minutes from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, after which commuters can proceed to the Cape Town Civic Centre. From there, the MyCiTi bus service will transport spectators directly to DHL Stadium.

Return train services will operate between 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm, allowing fans to get home safely after the game.

Ticketing, Safety, and Travel Advice

PRASA has advised commuters to arrive early at their departure stations to purchase train tickets, which are priced at R20. The agency has also reminded passengers that all rail safety regulations must be strictly observed on board the Isitimela Sabantu and within station areas.

With this dedicated transport plan, PRASA aims to offer a reliable, affordable, and safe option for rugby fans, reducing road congestion and enhancing the match-day atmosphere in both host cities.

 

