High Court Highlights Alarming Trend of Criminals Exploiting Minors

The Delhi High Court has raised alarms over the increasing trend of criminals exploiting children for illegal activities, ranging from liquor and drug trafficking to arms and violent offenses. The growing concern has led to discussions on reconsidering the juvenility age.

Justice Girish Kathpalia highlighted this disturbing phenomenon while denying anticipatory bail to an accused implicated in using a minor for illicit liquor trafficking. He emphasized that the exploitation of children in criminal activities is a far graver issue than the crimes themselves.

The case involves Narender, who was booked based on the directions of the Juvenile Justice Board. The court stressed the necessity of custodial interrogation to uncover potential networks using children, underscoring the significance of thorough investigation in fighting child exploitation in crime.

