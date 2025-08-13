Left Menu

Meghalaya Assembly Gears Up for Efficient Autumn Session

The Meghalaya Assembly's autumn session will be conducted from September 8 to 12. The session is structured to include three days for government business and two days for private members' business. Speaker Thomas A Sangma confirmed unanimous agreement from members on the schedule during the BAC meeting.

The Meghalaya Assembly is set to hold its autumn session from September 8 to 12, as announced by Speaker Thomas A Sangma on Wednesday.

The decision came following a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prestone Tynsong, Opposition Leader Mukul Sangma, and senior officials.

This year's five-day session will focus on three days of government business and two days of private members' affairs, a schedule agreed upon unanimously among the assembly members.

