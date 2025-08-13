Left Menu

From Bondage to Freedom: Celebrating Independence Day with Resilient Spirits

Rehabilitated bonded labourers from Uttar Pradesh are invited to attend the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, New Delhi. Comprising 178 individuals, including 13 from Baghpat, their participation symbolizes new beginnings under a government rehabilitation scheme aimed at aiding their transition to a financially stable life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a heartening move, a group of rehabilitated bonded labourers from multiple districts in Uttar Pradesh have been invited as special guests for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi. The event marks a new chapter in their lives, officials disclosed.

Among the 178 attendees, 13 originate from Baghpat. They were formally sent off from the Collectorate premises by Baghpat MP Rajkumar Sangwan alongside District Magistrate Asmita Lal. Notably, accompanying the labourers are either their spouses or fathers.

District Magistrate Asmita Lal highlighted that these individuals have escaped the clutches of bonded labour through a central government rehabilitation scheme. The initiative provides financial aid to ensure they can embark on a sustainable livelihood, warding off any return to their previous hardships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

