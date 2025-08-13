SAPS to Welcome 1 918 New Constables in Major Crime-Fighting Boost

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is set to strengthen its frontline crime-fighting capacity with the addition of 1 918 newly trained constables, who will officially join the ranks this Friday. The passing out parades—marking the completion of their training—will take place simultaneously at 09:00 across the country.

Largest Parade in Eastern Cape

The main event will be held at the SAPS Academy in Bhisho, Eastern Cape, where Acting Police Minister Prof Firoz Cachalia will officiate the largest single parade of the intake, comprising 849 graduates. He will be joined by Deputy Ministers Dr Polly Boshielo and Cassel Mathale, as well as the National Commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola.

This ceremony will serve not only as a symbolic milestone for the graduates but also as a significant moment for SAPS, as the new constables bring fresh energy and specialised skills into a policing environment facing high demands.

Skilled Graduates Ready for Deployment

All 1 918 recruits have successfully completed the Introductory Police Development Learning Programme (IPDLP). The group stands out for its diverse academic backgrounds, with qualifications spanning criminology, policing, law, forensic investigation, and other related fields.

“They will be deployed to bolster crime-fighting efforts, especially at the 30 stations with the highest crime rates,” SAPS confirmed in an official statement. This targeted deployment strategy aims to strengthen law enforcement where it is most urgently needed.

Digital Recruitment Breakthrough

The intake comes on the heels of SAPS’ first-ever Electronic Recruitment System, which was launched last month to attract candidates for the 2025/2026 Basic Police Development Learning Programme (BPDLP).

For the first time in its history, SAPS opened an e-Recruitment portal on its official website, allowing youth from all walks of life to submit applications online for entry-level Police Trainee positions.

The response was unprecedented—over one million applications were received by the closing date, underscoring both the high demand for stable employment opportunities and the interest in contributing to public safety. From this pool, 5 500 aspiring police officers will eventually be selected to undergo training in the next cycle.

A Boost to Crime-Fighting Capacity

The graduation of the new constables forms part of SAPS’ broader efforts to rebuild manpower levels, improve community policing, and address crime hotspots across South Africa.

By reinforcing police visibility at high-crime stations, the organisation hopes to deter criminal activity, respond faster to incidents, and increase public confidence in law enforcement.

Friday’s ceremonies will symbolise not only the personal achievements of the graduates but also a renewed commitment by SAPS to fight crime with greater capacity, better training, and modernised recruitment processes.