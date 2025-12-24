Left Menu

Amit Shah Applauds Haryana's New Police Graduates: A Vision for Enhanced Safety

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the efforts of the Narendra Modi government to bolster security against drug trafficking, cybercrime, and organized crime, asserting significant progress in countering extremism and terrorism. Addressing new Haryana police recruits, Shah emphasized updated criminal laws and the crucial role of forensic science.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panchkula | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:01 IST
Amit Shah Applauds Haryana's New Police Graduates: A Vision for Enhanced Safety
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday affirmed the Narendra Modi government's unyielding support for states battling against drug and human trafficking, cybercrime, and organized crime.

Previously, Shah outlined, the nation faced formidable challenges such as left-wing extremism, terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, and armed insurgencies in the northeast. He claimed substantial peace has now been achieved in these regions under Modi's leadership, speaking at the Passing Out Parade of the Recruit Basic Course Batch-93.

In his address to the recruits, Shah highlighted the government's commitment to strengthening state initiatives and emphasized the newly enacted criminal laws mandating forensic experts' involvement in crimes with severe penalties. He commended the academic caliber of Haryana's new recruits, noting the increase in districts and police ranges, adapting to contemporary law enforcement needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025