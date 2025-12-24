Amit Shah Applauds Haryana's New Police Graduates: A Vision for Enhanced Safety

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday affirmed the Narendra Modi government's unyielding support for states battling against drug and human trafficking, cybercrime, and organized crime.

Previously, Shah outlined, the nation faced formidable challenges such as left-wing extremism, terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, and armed insurgencies in the northeast. He claimed substantial peace has now been achieved in these regions under Modi's leadership, speaking at the Passing Out Parade of the Recruit Basic Course Batch-93.

In his address to the recruits, Shah highlighted the government's commitment to strengthening state initiatives and emphasized the newly enacted criminal laws mandating forensic experts' involvement in crimes with severe penalties. He commended the academic caliber of Haryana's new recruits, noting the increase in districts and police ranges, adapting to contemporary law enforcement needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)