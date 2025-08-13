USDA Terminates Union Contracts: A Controversial Move

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday took action to dissolve union contracts for thousands of its animal health and food safety inspection employees. This decision, based on documents obtained by Reuters, follows an executive order from President Donald Trump in March.

The executive order seeks to exclude some federal workers from collective bargaining due to their affiliation with agencies considered to have national security missions. This includes the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and the Food Safety and Inspection Service, which are key components of the USDA.

Similarly, the Trump administration previously moved to terminate union contracts at the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Veterans Affairs under the same order. The USDA did not immediately respond to inquiries for further comment.