Left Menu

USDA Terminates Union Contracts: A Controversial Move

The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to end union contracts for thousands of employees in key inspection agencies, citing national security missions. This move aligns with a March executive order by President Donald Trump, aimed at excluding certain federal workers from collective bargaining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:29 IST
USDA Terminates Union Contracts: A Controversial Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday took action to dissolve union contracts for thousands of its animal health and food safety inspection employees. This decision, based on documents obtained by Reuters, follows an executive order from President Donald Trump in March.

The executive order seeks to exclude some federal workers from collective bargaining due to their affiliation with agencies considered to have national security missions. This includes the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and the Food Safety and Inspection Service, which are key components of the USDA.

Similarly, the Trump administration previously moved to terminate union contracts at the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Veterans Affairs under the same order. The USDA did not immediately respond to inquiries for further comment.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025