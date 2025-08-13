Left Menu

MoSPI Holds Brainstorming on New Annual Survey of Services Sector Enterprises

Highlighting the services sector’s critical role in India’s GDP, foreign investment, exports, and employment, Dr. Garg stressed the urgent need for granular, timely, and reliable data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:55 IST
MoSPI Holds Brainstorming on New Annual Survey of Services Sector Enterprises
The ASSSE will draw on the GSTN database as its primary sampling frame, enabling comprehensive coverage of the services sector in conjunction with the ASUSE. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The National Statistics Office (NSO) of the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) today convened a Brainstorming Session on the Annual Survey of Services Sector Enterprises (ASSSE) at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. The session brought together over 100 participants from across government bodies, academia, research institutions, industry associations, and international organisations to fine-tune the methodology and tools for the forthcoming full-scale ASSSE, building on the insights from its recently completed Pilot Study.

Wide-Ranging Participation and Expert Engagement

The event was chaired by Dr. Saurabh Garg, IAS, Secretary, MoSPI, and attended by a distinguished panel of experts including:

  • Dr. Rakesh Mohan, Member, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM)

  • Dr. Ram Singh, Director, Delhi School of Economics

  • Dr. Umakant Dash, Vice-Chancellor, Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics

  • Dr. B. N. Goldar, Chairman, Technical Advisory Group (TAG)

  • Dr. Amir Ullah Khan, Economist and Professor, ISPP

  • Dr. Tauqueer Ahmed, Professor, IASRI

  • Ms. Geeta Singh Rathore, Director General, National Sample Survey (NSS)

  • Shri N. K. Santoshi, Director General (Central Statistics)

Also present were senior officials from DPIIT, MSME Ministry, DEA, NITI Aayog, RBI, and international representatives including Thomas Danielewitz, Senior Economist at the World Bank.

Addressing Data Gaps in the Services Sector

In his opening remarks, Dr. Garg reiterated MoSPI’s commitment to introducing new data collection frameworks and increasing the frequency of key surveys like the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) and the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) in line with policy needs.

Highlighting the services sector’s critical role in India’s GDP, foreign investment, exports, and employment, Dr. Garg stressed the urgent need for granular, timely, and reliable data. He noted that the ASSSE will bridge significant information gaps, and called upon industry bodies and trade associations to ensure accurate, complete, and timely data submission to make the survey a success.

Leveraging GSTN Data and Global Best Practices

The ASSSE will draw on the GSTN database as its primary sampling frame, enabling comprehensive coverage of the services sector in conjunction with the ASUSE. This integration, according to Dr. Ram Singh, is a landmark step that will provide a complete economic picture of both organised and unorganised service enterprises.

Thomas Danielewitz from the World Bank emphasised the importance of establishing a comprehensive Business Register (BR) to serve as a robust base for the ASSSE and other national surveys like the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI).

Technical Deliberations and Stakeholder Inputs

During the technical session, Ms. Geeta Singh Rathore outlined the objectives, sectoral coverage, proposed methodology, and sampling frame for the ASSSE, along with key learnings from the pilot study. The session also explored international best practices, providing valuable reference points for aligning India’s methodology with global standards.

An open-floor discussion followed, where participants from ministries, research bodies, industry associations, and international organisations shared specific data needs, methodological suggestions, and sectoral priorities.

Key Takeaways from the Session

  1. Adoption of GSTN database as the primary sampling frame for the survey.

  2. Refinement of the survey schedule to meet major stakeholder requirements.

  3. Alignment with stakeholder expectations, ensuring relevance and usability of results.

  4. Greater involvement of industry associations to boost survey participation and response rates.

A Roadmap for Comprehensive Services Sector Data

The ASSSE aims to become a cornerstone statistical exercise for the services sector, enabling better policy design, economic forecasting, and sectoral interventions. The insights from this brainstorming session will directly shape the survey’s design, implementation strategy, and data dissemination plan ahead of its nationwide rollout.

By bringing together policymakers, statisticians, industry leaders, and global experts, MoSPI has signalled its intent to make the ASSSE a credible, collaborative, and impactful initiative in India’s statistical landscape.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025