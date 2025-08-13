India Targets $100 Billion Textile Exports by 2030 Amid Global Trade Challenges

India’s textile and apparel industry is charting an ambitious course to achieve USD 100 billion in exports by 2030, even as it faces a dynamic and often challenging global trade environment. Union Minister of Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh, joined by the Minister of State for Textiles and the Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, convened a high-level meeting with key industry stakeholders to assess the global trade scenario—particularly in light of the recent reciprocal tariff measures announced by the United States—and to strategise for sustained export growth.

India’s Current Position in Global Textile Trade

India ranks as the 6th largest exporter of textiles and apparel worldwide, holding a 4.1% share of global exports in 2024. In the financial year 2024–25, the textile and apparel sector—including handicrafts—contributed 8.63% to India’s total merchandise exports, amounting to USD 37.7 billion.

While the United States remains India’s single largest export market—accounting for 28.97% of textile and apparel exports—its share in the overall Indian textile industry is relatively modest at 6%. The domestic textile market is valued at USD 142 billion, bringing the sector’s total value to USD 179 billion.

The industry has also experienced steady domestic growth, driven by rising consumer demand, expansion in retail networks, and increasing adoption of sustainable fashion trends.

Diversification and Market Expansion

Minister Giriraj Singh emphasised the importance of diversifying export markets and enhancing product competitiveness to mitigate over-dependence on a few destinations. India has so far signed 15 Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with partner countries whose combined textile import demand totals USD 198.9 billion.

The Minister urged exporters to focus on the European Union market, which imports USD 268.8 billion worth of textiles annually—more than double the US market. Negotiations for an India–EU FTA are currently underway, with expectations that such an agreement could significantly boost India’s market access in Europe.

Strengthening Industry–Government Partnership

The meeting reflected strong industry support for the Government’s proactive engagement and rapid consultation mechanisms in responding to global trade developments. The Minister identified this juncture as a unique opportunity to:

Boost domestic value addition through integrated supply chains.

Advance sustainable manufacturing practices to meet evolving international standards.

Strengthen India’s brand image as a trusted supplier of high-quality textiles.

This approach aligns with the Prime Minister’s “5F” vision—Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign—linking every stage of the textile value chain to both domestic growth and global exports.

Four Committees to Drive Reforms and Innovation

To ensure rapid and coordinated action, the Ministry announced the creation of four dedicated committees comprising senior industry representatives and policy experts. These committees will deliver time-bound recommendations in the following areas:

Market Diversification – Identifying new and under-served markets. Fiscal and Ease of Doing Business Measures – Simplifying regulatory processes and enhancing trade facilitation. Structural Reforms in the Value Chain – Improving supply chain efficiency and technological adoption. Cost Competitiveness and Innovation – Reducing input costs and fostering R&D-led product differentiation.

Overcoming Tariff Barriers and Global Headwinds

The meeting addressed the impact of enhanced US tariffs and evolving trade policies in other markets. The Ministry pledged ongoing dialogue with trading partners, active participation in World Trade Organization (WTO) discussions, and deployment of diplomatic channels to safeguard India’s trade interests.

Minister Giriraj Singh reaffirmed that the textile sector’s inherent strengths—skilled workforce, diverse product base, and robust manufacturing ecosystem—combined with government support and industry innovation, will enable India to navigate tariff challenges while maintaining export momentum.

The Road to USD 100 Billion by 2030

The Ministry expressed confidence that by leveraging FTAs, pursuing sustainability, embracing innovation, and strengthening global branding, India’s textile industry will not only overcome current challenges but also achieve USD 100 billion in exports by 2030.

In closing, the Minister reiterated the Government’s commitment to continuous collaboration with industry bodies, ensuring that the textile sector remains a driver of economic growth, job creation, and international competitiveness.