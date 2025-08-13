Left Menu

Telangana Advances with 'Indiramma Indlu' Housing Initiative and 'Bhudhar' Land Allocation

Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials to plan for 'Bhudhar' number allocations for lands and oversee the 'Indiramma Indlu' housing scheme's progress. This initiative aims to assist landless and homeless families in acquiring permanent housing with financial help of Rs. 5 lakhs per family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:34 IST
Telangana Advances with 'Indiramma Indlu' Housing Initiative and 'Bhudhar' Land Allocation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to boost housing and land management, Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently directed officials to proceed with the allocation plans for 'Bhudhar' numbers for land parcels in the state. This innovative approach is likened to assigning a unique identifier to lands, much like the Aadhar card for individuals.

The directive was issued during a comprehensive meeting focused on the Revenue and Housing departments. Furthermore, Reddy asked officials to prepare for the inauguration of houses under the 'Indiramma Indlu' housing scheme, aimed at uplifting the state's underprivileged population by providing monetary assistance for permanent housing construction.

The housing scheme, a flagship initiative called 'Indiramma Indlu', has seen a substantial number of homes completed across various districts. These efforts reflect the government's commitment to enhancing living standards by offering Rs. 5 lakhs to landless and homeless families to build homes on their plots, outlined an official release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025