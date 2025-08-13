Telangana Advances with 'Indiramma Indlu' Housing Initiative and 'Bhudhar' Land Allocation

In a strategic move to boost housing and land management, Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently directed officials to proceed with the allocation plans for 'Bhudhar' numbers for land parcels in the state. This innovative approach is likened to assigning a unique identifier to lands, much like the Aadhar card for individuals.

The directive was issued during a comprehensive meeting focused on the Revenue and Housing departments. Furthermore, Reddy asked officials to prepare for the inauguration of houses under the 'Indiramma Indlu' housing scheme, aimed at uplifting the state's underprivileged population by providing monetary assistance for permanent housing construction.

The housing scheme, a flagship initiative called 'Indiramma Indlu', has seen a substantial number of homes completed across various districts. These efforts reflect the government's commitment to enhancing living standards by offering Rs. 5 lakhs to landless and homeless families to build homes on their plots, outlined an official release.

