Court Blocks Trump-Era Birth Control Exemption Rules

A federal judge in Philadelphia struck down Trump-era exemptions allowing employers with religious or moral objections to forgo providing birth control coverage in insurance plans. Judge Wendy Beetlestone invalidated the 2018 rules, siding with objections from Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The case reached the Supreme Court, which previously upheld the exemptions on procedural grounds but left substantive discussions unresolved. Little Sisters of the Poor will appeal the recent judgment. The Affordable Care Act obligates employers to cover contraception but permits religious exemptions, which the Trump administration argued should be broadly applied.

The ruling indicated a disproportionate exemption scope compared to actual employer needs, questioning the government's rationale. The Biden administration had suggested repealing these rules in 2023 but the proposal was retracted before Biden's term ended.

(With inputs from agencies.)