Army's Heroic Rescue Amid Himachal Flash Floods

The Indian Army displayed valor and precision in the face of adversity when it rescued four civilians following devastating flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. The operation, spurred by an urgent request from local authorities, unfolded under the cover of darkness and amid torrents of fast-flowing water.

The flash floods were unleashed by a cloudburst that hit the Rishi Dogri valley, inundating the bridge over the Sutlej river and cutting off a critical road construction site managed by the CPWD. Despite unstable terrain, the Army's dedicated Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief column reached the stranded individuals and initiated the rescue.

Utilizing cutting-edge technology, including the Logistics Drone High Altitude system, the Army supplied essential provisions and evacuated an injured person to a hospital in Reckong Peo. The rescued civilians found refuge at the Army camp in Pooh, awaiting safer travel conditions before returning home.

(With inputs from agencies.)