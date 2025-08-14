Left Menu

Army's Heroic Rescue Amid Himachal Flash Floods

The Indian Army rescued four civilians, including an injured person, from Himachal Pradesh's Rishi Dogri valley after flash floods triggered by a cloudburst. The Army used advanced equipment for the rescue, ensuring safe evacuation and provision of essentials to support the stranded individuals through challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-08-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 09:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army displayed valor and precision in the face of adversity when it rescued four civilians following devastating flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. The operation, spurred by an urgent request from local authorities, unfolded under the cover of darkness and amid torrents of fast-flowing water.

The flash floods were unleashed by a cloudburst that hit the Rishi Dogri valley, inundating the bridge over the Sutlej river and cutting off a critical road construction site managed by the CPWD. Despite unstable terrain, the Army's dedicated Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief column reached the stranded individuals and initiated the rescue.

Utilizing cutting-edge technology, including the Logistics Drone High Altitude system, the Army supplied essential provisions and evacuated an injured person to a hospital in Reckong Peo. The rescued civilians found refuge at the Army camp in Pooh, awaiting safer travel conditions before returning home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

