$155m Biodiversity Research Centre to Protect NZ’s Natural Heritage Collection

The Government has announced a major investment in safeguarding New Zealand’s natural history with the construction of a new Biodiversity Research Centre in Upper Hutt. Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Paul Goldsmith says the project will not only protect Te Papa’s globally significant specimen collection but also provide a much-needed boost to local employment and the economy.

“This is just one of the $6 billion worth of infrastructure projects our government is getting underway before Christmas,” Goldsmith said. “Improving the quality of New Zealand’s infrastructure is vital to growing our economy and helping Kiwis with the cost of living. At peak times, around 150 staff will be on site, and more than 2,000 people are expected to be involved in some way throughout the project’s life.”

Preserving a Scientific Treasure Trove

The new facility will house over 860,000 preserved specimens, including the world’s largest collection of New Zealand and Southern Ocean fishes. Te Papa’s current Tory Street storage site is earthquake-prone and no longer fit for purpose, posing a serious risk to the integrity of the collection. Without this investment, there was a possibility of disposal—an outcome Goldsmith described as both costly and devastating to science and research.

These specimens are central to biosecurity, biodiversity, and environmental science research. They underpin work in key industries including seafood, aquaculture, horticulture, agriculture, and forestry, providing data for everything from species conservation to climate change studies.

History Encased in Glass and Spirit

Te Papa’s collection spans more than 150 years, with the oldest item—a hoki fish—caught in Wellington Harbour in 1869. From delicate invertebrates stored in jars to large marine animals such as sharks and the iconic colossal squid, the specimens are meticulously preserved for scientific study and international collaboration.

Goldsmith emphasised the irreplaceable value of the collection: “It’s a cornerstone of New Zealand’s scientific capability, with enormous value for both our economy and our environment. Preserving it is an investment in knowledge that will serve generations to come.”

Construction Timeline and Funding

Work on the Upper Hutt facility will begin next week, with completion expected in March 2028. The transfer of the collection will follow, and the current Tory Street building is scheduled for decommissioning by April 2029.

The Government has committed $112.5 million over the next three years toward the project, which has a total budget of $155.4 million. The initiative had previously secured $42.9 million in 2022 to support planning and early development stages.

Future-Proofing New Zealand’s Natural Heritage

The new Biodiversity Research Centre is designed to provide cutting-edge preservation conditions, research facilities, and storage capacity to protect the collection from seismic risks and environmental damage. It will serve as a national hub for biodiversity research, enabling scientists to access, study, and expand the collection in ways that were not possible before.

Goldsmith concluded: “This project is about safeguarding our past while building for the future—protecting irreplaceable treasures, supporting jobs, and reinforcing New Zealand’s role as a leader in environmental science.”