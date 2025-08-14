Left Menu

Stray Dogs in Delhi-NCR: Supreme Court's Intervention

The Supreme Court is addressing the issue of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, focusing on their relocation to shelters. A three-judge bench is reviewing directives for authorities to create shelters promptly, preventing stray dog bites, and ensuring public safety.

The Supreme Court convened on Thursday to deliberate on the pressing issue of stray dogs in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). A three-judge panel, led by Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria, is responsible for scrutinizing the situation.

Previously, on August 11, a separate bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan mandated Delhi-NCR authorities to initiate the capture and relocation of stray dogs to designated shelters without delay.

The directive requires authorities to report back on the progress of shelter establishment within eight weeks, ensuring that stray dogs remain in shelters and are not returned to the streets, mitigating the risk of rabies outbreaks, especially among children.

