NZ Citizenship Application Backlog Falls to Lowest Level Since August 2020

The number of people waiting for a decision on their New Zealand Citizenship by Grant application has dropped to its lowest point in nearly five years, Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden has announced. As of now, just over 13,700 applications are awaiting decisions—a significant decline from the peak backlog of 37,690 recorded in April 2022.

Van Velden said that streamlining operations within the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) has been a priority since she took office, with a particular focus on improving the efficiency and timeliness of citizenship processing. “Becoming a New Zealand citizen is a milestone moment that should be celebrated,” she said. “Lengthy delays can overshadow that experience, and I’m pleased to see real progress in turning this around.”

Operational Reforms Delivering Results

A series of performance-focused initiatives introduced in March this year has been instrumental in reducing the backlog. These measures have improved processing flows, enabling the citizenship office to handle applications more quickly and effectively.

One of the most notable improvements is in the age of applications currently being processed. At present, the oldest applications being picked up are just over two months old. In October 2023, by contrast, staff were still working on applications lodged more than a year earlier—in September 2022. This represents an 11-month improvement in starting application assessments.

Impact Beyond the Numbers

The Minister emphasised that the statistics reflect the lives of real people who are already contributing to New Zealand society. “These are teachers, nurses, engineers, small business owners—people building their futures here while awaiting the opportunity to formally become Kiwis,” van Velden said. “Their contributions to our economy and communities are invaluable.”

Reducing the backlog not only speeds up the path to citizenship but also alleviates the stress and uncertainty that can affect families and individuals during the wait. The DIA’s success demonstrates the benefits of targeted operational reform, strong leadership, and a commitment to public service improvement.

Continued Focus on Efficiency

While the current numbers mark a milestone, the Minister noted that applications continue to come in at a steady pace. Maintaining processing speed and keeping the backlog low will remain a focus for the citizenship office.

Van Velden concluded by congratulating DIA staff for their dedication and extending her best wishes to the newest New Zealand citizens: “This achievement belongs to the hardworking team at the Department, and more importantly, it’s a win for the people who can now celebrate their citizenship without unnecessary delay.”