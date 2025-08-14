Govt Advances New Emergency Management Bill to Strengthen NZ Preparedness

The Government has confirmed plans to replace the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act 2002 with a modernised Emergency Management Bill, following Cabinet approval of a set of policy proposals shaped by extensive public consultation. Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery Mark Mitchell said the reforms form part of the Government’s formal response to the Inquiry into the Response to the North Island Severe Weather Events, which exposed gaps in leadership clarity, local accountability, and operational coordination during crises.

Consultation Informed by Diverse Voices

A discussion document released in April invited feedback on options to strengthen the country’s overarching emergency management legislation. This resulted in 324 submissions from a wide spectrum of stakeholders, including councils, Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) Groups, iwi and hapū, volunteer organisations, businesses, community advocacy groups, and representatives of specific sectors such as animal welfare, rural communities, older people, and disabled people. Minister Mitchell acknowledged the valuable insights provided, noting they have directly shaped the proposals now approved by Cabinet.

Key Provisions in the Proposed Legislation The new Emergency Management Bill will incorporate 21 targeted reforms, including:

Clearer Command Structures: Defining who is in control during both declared and undeclared emergencies, with clear lines of accountability at the local level.

Improved Local Planning Processes: Strengthening how CDEM Group plans are prepared, including requirements for broader and more inclusive stakeholder engagement.

Representation and Inclusion: Mandating representation for iwi Māori, rural communities, and wider community interests on Coordinating Executive Groups.

Enhanced Compliance Tools: Introducing mechanisms such as formal rules and Compliance Orders to ensure standards are met and maintained.

Broader Definition of Lifeline Utilities: Recognising new categories of essential infrastructure providers, including certain digital services and solid waste management, to better reflect the modern emergency landscape.

Beyond Legislation: Strengthening Operational Capability

The Bill is part of a broader reform package underpinned by the Strengthening Emergency Management Roadmap for Investment and Implementation. Alongside legal changes, the roadmap addresses systemic challenges identified during consultation, particularly around resourcing and training of emergency response teams. Initiatives will be rolled out to improve readiness, coordination, and capability at both national and local levels over time.

Next Steps and Public Involvement

The Government intends to introduce and pass the Emergency Management Bill within the current parliamentary term. Once introduced, the Bill will go through the Select Committee process, giving the public and stakeholders another opportunity to provide feedback.

Full details of the Cabinet-approved proposals are available in the Cabinet Paper, and the submissions from the consultation process will be published in the coming weeks on the Civil Defence website.