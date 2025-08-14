Left Menu

Supreme Court Tackles Stray Dog Menace Amidst Rising Rabies Concerns

The Delhi government has informed the Supreme Court about the alarming situation of children dying from rabies due to stray dog bites. With over 37 lakh dog bite cases reported annually in India, the issue is under scrutiny. A hearing is ongoing to address feasible solutions and examine existing court orders mandating sheltering of stray dogs.

The Supreme Court of India is currently addressing the rising concerns over stray dogs in the national capital, highlighted by the tragic reality of children dying from rabies after dog bites.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Delhi government, stated that over 37 lakh dog bite incidents have been reported across the country in just one year. He emphasized the need for a decisive approach rather than prolonged legal battles over this issue.

With ongoing hearings, the court examines the serious situation further, following its previous directive for immediate action to house stray dogs and prevent further public health risks.

