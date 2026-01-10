Urgent Advisory: Halt Use of Adulterated Children's Syrup

The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) has issued an urgent warning concerning Almont-Kid Syrup, a medication primarily prescribed to children for allergies, hay fever, and asthma. This follows revelations that the syrup is allegedly contaminated with Ethylene Glycol (EG), a substance known for its toxic properties.

The advisory, which stems from a report by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), East Zone, Kolkata, categorizes the syrup—containing Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride and Montelukast Sodium—as adulterated. Immediate cessation of its use is recommended, with individuals instructed to report possession to local drugs authorities quickly.

Urgent directives have been circulated to drugs inspectors and assistant directors statewide to notify retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and hospitals about the contaminated batch. The authorities are actively monitoring the distribution channels to mitigate further public health risks. The DCA emphasizes the importance of public caution to avoid potential health hazards linked to the toxic additive.

(With inputs from agencies.)