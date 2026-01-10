Left Menu

Urgent Advisory: Halt Use of Adulterated Children's Syrup

The Telangana Drugs Control Administration has issued an urgent advisory to stop using Almont-Kid Syrup, commonly used for allergies and asthma in children, after discovering it is adulterated with the toxic substance Ethylene Glycol. All stakeholders have been instructed to halt sales and report possession immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-01-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 12:07 IST
Urgent Advisory: Halt Use of Adulterated Children's Syrup
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) has issued an urgent warning concerning Almont-Kid Syrup, a medication primarily prescribed to children for allergies, hay fever, and asthma. This follows revelations that the syrup is allegedly contaminated with Ethylene Glycol (EG), a substance known for its toxic properties.

The advisory, which stems from a report by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), East Zone, Kolkata, categorizes the syrup—containing Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride and Montelukast Sodium—as adulterated. Immediate cessation of its use is recommended, with individuals instructed to report possession to local drugs authorities quickly.

Urgent directives have been circulated to drugs inspectors and assistant directors statewide to notify retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and hospitals about the contaminated batch. The authorities are actively monitoring the distribution channels to mitigate further public health risks. The DCA emphasizes the importance of public caution to avoid potential health hazards linked to the toxic additive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bencic Leads Switzerland to United Cup Final with Daring Play

Bencic Leads Switzerland to United Cup Final with Daring Play

 Australia
2
Tragic Blast Shakes South Waziristan: Cleric Succumbs to Injuries

Tragic Blast Shakes South Waziristan: Cleric Succumbs to Injuries

 Pakistan
3
Syrian Army's Strategic Seizure in Aleppo: Kurdish Stronghold at Stake

Syrian Army's Strategic Seizure in Aleppo: Kurdish Stronghold at Stake

 Global
4
Ukraine Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Depot

Ukraine Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Depot

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026