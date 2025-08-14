Left Menu

Supreme Court Revokes Bail for Actor Darshan in High-Profile Murder Case

The Supreme Court canceled bail for actor Darshan and others in the Renukaswamy murder case, highlighting the rule of law's supremacy. It found the Karnataka High Court's bail decision flawed. The court emphasizes justice's impartiality and cautions against special jail treatment for the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 11:39 IST
The Supreme Court has annulled the bail granted to actor Darshan and other accused individuals linked to the Renukaswamy murder case, reinforcing a key principle that everyone is equal under the law.

Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan criticized the Karnataka High Court's decision, identifying significant issues with the order. They insisted on the urgency of the trial proceedings.

The federal court warned against any preferential treatment for the accused in jail, vowing disciplinary action if such privileges are reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

