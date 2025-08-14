Supreme Court Revokes Bail for Actor Darshan in High-Profile Murder Case

The Supreme Court has annulled the bail granted to actor Darshan and other accused individuals linked to the Renukaswamy murder case, reinforcing a key principle that everyone is equal under the law.

Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan criticized the Karnataka High Court's decision, identifying significant issues with the order. They insisted on the urgency of the trial proceedings.

The federal court warned against any preferential treatment for the accused in jail, vowing disciplinary action if such privileges are reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)