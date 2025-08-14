BSF Heroes: Gallantry Medals for Valor in Operation Sindoor
Sixteen BSF personnel have been recognized with gallantry medals for their bravery during Operation Sindoor, a significant military response targeting facilities in Pakistan. This act reinforced the BSF's role in India's defense amidst ongoing border tensions.
Sixteen personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) have received gallantry medals in recognition of their bravery during Operation Sindoor. This operation involved strategic military actions along the India-Pakistan border, highlighting the BSF's critical role in national defense.
The BSF, crucially tasked with overseeing India's western border with Pakistan, faced significant challenges during this operation. Despite the risks, these awardees demonstrated unwavering courage and steadfastness.
Operation Sindoor was an India-led initiative targeting terrorist and military sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This response followed the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 tragic deaths, primarily affecting tourists.
