Salman Khan Leads 'Battle of Galwan': A Thrilling Tribute to Real-Life Valor

Bollywood's iconic figure, Salman Khan, is poised to captivate audiences once again with his latest cinematic endeavor, 'Battle of Galwan'. Slated for an April 17, 2026 release, the film promises a riveting depiction of the 2020 Galwan Valley skirmish between Indian and Chinese forces.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, known for his work on 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', the film sees Khan donning the role of an Indian Army officer, exuding both restrained ferocity and quiet authority. The makers commemorated the announcement by unveiling a teaser, which Khan shared on his Instagram, adding to the anticipation.

Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films by Salma Khan, the movie also stars Chitrangada Singh. Khan, in a July PTI interview, described the project as one of his most physically challenging. The actor has intensified his training regimen, citing the demands of shooting in Ladakh's high altitudes and cold waters as notable challenges.

