Supreme Court Blames Local Inaction for Delhi's Stray Dog Crisis

The Supreme Court has attributed the stray dog issue in Delhi-NCR to the local authorities' inaction, announcing its deliberation over interim relief requests. The top court had previously ordered authorities to swiftly manage the stray dog situation by relocating them to shelters.

During the hearing, it was highlighted that this problem is urgent, with concerns over fatalities from dog bites and rabies. The Delhi government emphasized the need for resolution to prevent further fatalities, urging consensus.

Amidst the debate, senior advocate Kapil Sibal flagged the seriousness of the situation, seeking a stay on prior directions. The court's directives followed its concern over increased rabies cases, particularly affecting children.