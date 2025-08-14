ILO Launches Global Policy Tracker to Guide Fair Work in the Platform Economy

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has unveiled a groundbreaking global policy tracker aimed at consolidating and sharing legislative and policy initiatives related to digital labour platforms. This new tool responds to the rapid rise of the platform economy, which has opened unprecedented opportunities for businesses and workers, while also posing complex challenges for labour rights and decent work standards.

Responding to a Transforming World of Work

Digital labour platforms have revolutionized the way work is organized, delivered, and monetized. They provide businesses with access to flexible global talent and create income opportunities for millions worldwide. For women, young people, and persons with disabilities, in particular, these platforms have offered pathways into the labour market that were previously limited or inaccessible.

However, the growth of the platform economy has also triggered important questions about fairness, protection, and inclusion. Issues such as unclear employment status, low or unstable incomes, limited social security coverage, occupational safety gaps, and restrictions on collective bargaining have emerged as pressing concerns. The ILO’s new policy tracker aims to support governments, employers, workers, and policymakers in crafting timely and coherent responses to these challenges.

A Tool for Evidence-Based Policymaking

Serving as a key feature of the ILO Observatory on AI and Work in the Digital Economy, the tracker will act as a central resource for anyone seeking to understand how different jurisdictions are responding to the platform economy. By consolidating national and regional legislative developments, it will enable side-by-side comparisons, highlight trends, and identify policy gaps.

The policy tracker will cover areas including:

Employment status: Clarifying whether platform workers are employees, self-employed, or fall into hybrid categories.

Remuneration and wage protection: Ensuring fair and adequate pay for platform workers.

Algorithmic transparency: Addressing the impact of AI-driven decision-making on job allocation and worker evaluation.

Data protection: Safeguarding personal and work-related information collected by platforms.

Working time regulations: Managing hours and preventing overwork in flexible arrangements.

Collective bargaining rights: Strengthening workers’ ability to organize and negotiate collectively.

Supporting Social Dialogue

The ILO emphasizes that the policy tracker is not just a database, but a tool to foster social dialogue — bringing together governments, employers’ associations, and trade unions to jointly address the future of work. By providing accessible, up-to-date information, it can help stakeholders identify best practices, anticipate regulatory needs, and avoid fragmented approaches that may leave workers unprotected.

Aligning Innovation with Decent Work

The tracker’s launch reflects a broader commitment to ensuring that innovation in the platform economy does not come at the expense of decent work principles. It complements ongoing global efforts to develop labour policies that are adaptable to technological change while safeguarding workers’ rights.

In a world where digital platforms are becoming a dominant mode of work, the ILO’s global policy tracker offers a much-needed compass. By shining a light on legislative trends and facilitating informed debate, it provides a foundation for shaping a future where technological progress and social justice advance hand in hand.