Left Menu

Supreme Court Revokes Actor Darshan's Bail in Murder Case

The Supreme Court has cancelled the bail granted to actor Darshan, accused of involvement in the murder of Renukaswamy. Renukaswamy's family expressed renewed faith in justice. The trial is set to proceed quickly, with increased security measures at Ballari prison where Darshan may be held.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-08-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 13:07 IST
Supreme Court Revokes Actor Darshan's Bail in Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

The family of Renukaswamy, a murder victim, has expressed satisfaction following the Supreme Court's decision to revoke the bail granted to actor Darshan. This decision has bolstered their belief in the justice system.

The highest court has mandated authorities to immediately detain Darshan and his co-accused, ensuring that their trial proceeds without delay. This legal development comes in response to an appeal by the Karnataka government challenging an earlier bail order.

Darshan, actress Pavithra Gowda, and others are accused of abducting and torturing Renukaswamy. Security measures have been intensified at Ballari prison, anticipating Darshan's potential transfer, with preparations underway for Independence Day amidst heightened security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025