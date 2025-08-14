Supreme Court Revokes Actor Darshan's Bail in Murder Case

The family of Renukaswamy, a murder victim, has expressed satisfaction following the Supreme Court's decision to revoke the bail granted to actor Darshan. This decision has bolstered their belief in the justice system.

The highest court has mandated authorities to immediately detain Darshan and his co-accused, ensuring that their trial proceeds without delay. This legal development comes in response to an appeal by the Karnataka government challenging an earlier bail order.

Darshan, actress Pavithra Gowda, and others are accused of abducting and torturing Renukaswamy. Security measures have been intensified at Ballari prison, anticipating Darshan's potential transfer, with preparations underway for Independence Day amidst heightened security.

(With inputs from agencies.)