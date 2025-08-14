Tragic Snake Bite Incidents Claim Four Lives in Odisha
Four people, including a woman and her son, died in separate snake bite incidents in Odisha's Keonjhar and Ganjam districts. The victims include Jemamani Munda and her son, as well as Damayanti Sabar and her nephew. Police have registered cases of unnatural deaths, and post-mortems have been conducted.
In a tragic sequence of events, four individuals lost their lives due to snake bites in separate incidents across Odisha's Keonjhar and Ganjam districts, officials reported Thursday.
On Wednesday night, Jemamani Munda and her young son Ganesh Munda were fatally bitten by a snake while asleep in their Radhikadeipur village home in Keonjhar. Immediate medical intervention at Keshadurapal community health center and later at Anandpur hospital proved unsuccessful, according to Sunil Munda, Jemamani's husband. Local authorities have logged cases of unnatural deaths at Ghasipura police station as the investigation continues.
Similarly, on Tuesday night, Damayanti Sabar and her nephew Limi Karji succumbed to a venomous snake bite while sleeping in Bilugaon village, part of Patrapur block in Ganjam district. Post-mortem examinations have been completed, with the bodies subsequently returned to family members, police noted.
