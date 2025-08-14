CSIR-NPL Hosts National Metrology Conference MAPIKI 2025 in New Delhi

The CSIR–National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL), New Delhi, successfully organized the two-day National Conference on MAPIKI 2025 on August 11–12, 2025. Themed “Measurements for All Times, for All People”, the event served as a premier platform for bringing together scientists, researchers, industry representatives, and policymakers to discuss the latest developments, innovations, and challenges in the field of metrology. The conference aimed at strengthening the country’s metrological traceability chain, which plays a crucial role in supporting both economic growth and societal well-being.

Inaugural Highlights and Key Guests

The event commenced in the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including Chief Guest Dr. Nagahanumaiah, Director of the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI), Bengaluru, and Guest of Honour Dr. S.D. Attri, Member (Technical) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas. Both leaders emphasized the importance of precision measurement in manufacturing, environmental monitoring, and quality assurance across industries.

During the inauguration, CSIR-NPL released an informative flyer showcasing the Calibration and Testing activities of its Physico-Mechanical Metrology Division. This document highlights the laboratory’s contributions to ensuring national measurement standards in various physical and mechanical parameters, thus reinforcing India’s credibility in global trade and manufacturing.

Diverse Participation and Knowledge Sharing

The conference saw the enthusiastic participation of around 150 delegates, including scientists, technical officers, research scholars, and Ph.D. students from across India. The technical sessions featured expert lectures on a broad spectrum of metrology topics, ranging from advances in measurement science to sector-specific calibration techniques.

A dedicated poster session encouraged vibrant academic exchange, with 44 posters on display covering cutting-edge research in metrology. Participants included young researchers, research associates, and industry professionals. The best poster presentations were recognized with awards, encouraging further innovation and excellence in the field.

Technology Transfer and Industry Linkages

One of the conference’s significant outcomes was the technology transfer of a process titled “Recycling Metal/Polymer Laminate-based MLPs for Recovery of Materials for Technological Application” to industry. This development underscores CSIR-NPL’s commitment to bridging the gap between laboratory research and industrial application, promoting sustainable practices while enabling the reuse of valuable resources.

Valedictory Address and Future Directions

At the closing ceremony, Prof. Venugopal Achanta, Director of CSIR-NPL, underscored the pivotal role of metrology in driving socio-economic progress. He highlighted the laboratory’s mission to develop indigenous measurement standards, reducing dependence on external systems and enhancing national self-reliance. Prof. Achanta encouraged CSIR-NPL scientists to innovate further and strengthen India’s leadership in measurement science.

A Platform for Advancing National Measurement Standards

MAPIKI 2025 served not only as a technical exchange but also as a strategic dialogue for aligning India’s metrology framework with global benchmarks. By fostering collaboration among academia, industry, and government bodies, the conference reaffirmed CSIR-NPL’s role as a cornerstone in the development of precise, reliable, and globally recognized measurement standards.