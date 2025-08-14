Blaze Engulfs Maersk Container Ship off Liberia's Coast

A fire erupted on the Maersk container ship, Marie Maersk, off the coast of Liberia, as reported on Wednesday. The blaze persisted despite the crew's efforts to contain it, with Maersk confirming the situation on Thursday.

The crew first noticed smoke emanating from the on-board containers while en route from the Netherlands to Malaysia's Tanjung Pelepas port.

Tugboats equipped with firefighting gear reached the ship later that day, and Maersk reassured that the crew was safe amid ongoing efforts to control the fire.

