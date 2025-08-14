Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Maersk Container Ship off Liberia's Coast

A fire aboard the Maersk vessel, Marie Maersk, off Liberia's coast persisted for two days, despite efforts by the crew and two tugs with firefighting equipment. The ship, traveling from Rotterdam to Tanjung Pelepas, reported smoke from its containers. Maersk confirmed the crew's safety amid containment efforts.

A fire erupted on the Maersk container ship, Marie Maersk, off the coast of Liberia, as reported on Wednesday. The blaze persisted despite the crew's efforts to contain it, with Maersk confirming the situation on Thursday.

The crew first noticed smoke emanating from the on-board containers while en route from the Netherlands to Malaysia's Tanjung Pelepas port.

Tugboats equipped with firefighting gear reached the ship later that day, and Maersk reassured that the crew was safe amid ongoing efforts to control the fire.

