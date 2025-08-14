Tragedy Strikes Kishtwar: Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir Claims Lives
A devastating cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district led to the loss of at least 17 lives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and assured that all necessary aid will be provided. The disaster occurred in Chositi village during the annual Machail Mata yatra.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district witnessed a deadly cloudburst on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of at least 17 people. The disaster took place in the remote village of Chositi, disrupting the annual Machail Mata pilgrimage.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow and vowed that every possible assistance would be extended to those impacted by the calamity. In a statement on social media platform X, Modi stated that the situation is under close observation, with ongoing rescue and relief efforts.
The cloudburst struck between midday and 1 pm, catching many pilgrims off-guard as they gathered for the sacred annual yatra. The affected village is the last motorable point on the journey to the 9,500-feet-high Machail Mata shrine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Miraculous Rescue: Security Forces Survive Bus Plunge in Kashmir River
ITBP Bus Tragedy: Rescue Operation Underway in Jammu and Kashmir
Rescue Operations Intensify Amid Madhya Pradesh's Severe Flooding
World Bank Approves $20M Disaster Resilience Fund to Support Belize Reforms
Heroic Rescue: Indian Workers Honored for Sinkhole Salvage