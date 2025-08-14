Tragedy Strikes Kishtwar: Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir Claims Lives

In a tragic incident, Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district witnessed a deadly cloudburst on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of at least 17 people. The disaster took place in the remote village of Chositi, disrupting the annual Machail Mata pilgrimage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow and vowed that every possible assistance would be extended to those impacted by the calamity. In a statement on social media platform X, Modi stated that the situation is under close observation, with ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

The cloudburst struck between midday and 1 pm, catching many pilgrims off-guard as they gathered for the sacred annual yatra. The affected village is the last motorable point on the journey to the 9,500-feet-high Machail Mata shrine.

