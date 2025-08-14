Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Kishtwar: Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir Claims Lives

A devastating cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district led to the loss of at least 17 lives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and assured that all necessary aid will be provided. The disaster occurred in Chositi village during the annual Machail Mata yatra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:25 IST
In a tragic incident, Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district witnessed a deadly cloudburst on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of at least 17 people. The disaster took place in the remote village of Chositi, disrupting the annual Machail Mata pilgrimage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow and vowed that every possible assistance would be extended to those impacted by the calamity. In a statement on social media platform X, Modi stated that the situation is under close observation, with ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

The cloudburst struck between midday and 1 pm, catching many pilgrims off-guard as they gathered for the sacred annual yatra. The affected village is the last motorable point on the journey to the 9,500-feet-high Machail Mata shrine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

